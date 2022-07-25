Crowds leave messages of support at UpRising Bakery & Café in Lake in the Hills after vandalism over drag show

LAKE IN THE HILLS,. Ill. (CBS) -- A café and bakery in far northwest suburban Lake in the Hills was subjected to threats and vandalism for plans to host a drag show – but now it is being showered with love.

As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported Monday, a steady stream of customers turned out at UpRising Bakery & Café, 2104 W. Algonquin Rd. Over the weekend, the glass front door at the bakery was smashed and a homophobic slur was scrawled on the café's exterior wall.

"Hate has no place here," said Carol Koszoln.

Last week, the business received threatening notes - and human feces was left at the door – all because they advertised a drag brunch show for this weekend.

It all culminated in the vandalism early Saturday morning, which also involved the word "groomers" being scrawled on the wall.

Algonquin police sergeant in the area saw the suspect leaving the scene and took him into custody. He faces hate crime charges, and charges of criminal damage to property.

The smashed glass littered the front door both inside and outside the café after the vandalism.

"You know that out there, and you know it's in your community - but the fact that people will go to such extremes for violence is very unsettling," said Ann Leslie.

Over the weekend and continuing Monday, the hate crime brought out more support than the business could imagine – like Carol Koszoln and Carol Floros, a couple from Hoffman Estates.

"We just wanted to come in and be supportive, and let people know - let the establishment know - there's a lot of love out there," Koszoln said.

It was to the point where they were almost sold out today.

"It's pitiful when you walk in and the cases are empty - but on the other hand, it says that so many people have been here, they sold themselves out," Floros said.

It has been two days since Uprising Bakery & Cafe's window was busted out and those hateful words were spray painted on the building. But now, words of encouragement on the boards that cover the door and windows, like, "Love wins," have replaced the graffiti.

"It is very important to me to show support for businesses that are supporting the drag community," said Jax West, event coordinator for Naper Pride.

West drove all the way from Naperville to show her support.

"I consider this domestic terrorism," West said. "This is a terrorist attack - just because they were going to have a drag event."

Customers say love will always conquer hate.

"All these groups were given a voice that it's okay to hate - and it's not," Leslie said.