Full slate of activities planned for Memorial Day weekend in Chicago, suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) – Whether it's fireworks or cookouts, people will venture out this Memorial Day weekend for the many events planned.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry gave us a rundown of just some of the activities this weekend.

Memorial Day weekend kicks off Chicago's unofficial start to summer and with warmer weather come those street festivals.

In Pilsen, thousands will pack 18th Street at the Mole de Mayo festivals all weekend long for good food.

While on the southwest, runners, and walkers are picking up their race packs and essentials for this year's Ridge Run in Beverly/Morgan Park.

Sheila Nelson is looking forward to the race in her community.

"I've lived in Beverly for 16 years and I've been coming here every year since," Nelson said. "I just love it. It's fun."

Close to 1,000 people from the community will gather along historic Longwood Drive for the 5K/10K Memorial Day races.

Mary Joe Viero, with the Beverly Area Planning Association, said Ridge Run brings out all ages and BAPA makes it a point to also honor the holiday once the runners cross the finish line.

"This has been going on for over 40 years," she said, adding that the aim is to "celebrate the true meaning of Memorial Day."

The race will feature the Honor Flight Chicago and a wreath laying at a memorial in Ridge Park.

And there are plenty of other events celebrating the actual holiday.

In downtown Chicago, hundreds will gather for the annual Memorial Day Parade. Veterans and those honoring the men and women who gave their lives for the country will march down State Street from Lake to Van Buren. That kicks off Saturday at noon, but right before, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at Daley Plaza.

In the Northwest suburb of Cary, more than 300 flags are on display for all to see, next to the names of Illinois military who died in combat serving in recent conflicts.

"We would not be where we are today if we didn't have our soldiers fighting for freedom, and we believe that you know they should not be forgotten for what they did," said organizer Aaron Stain.

With so much to do across Chicago and the suburbs, it's important to take a moment to stop and reflect on the sacrifices our military men and women made.