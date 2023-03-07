Memorial grows for Bolingbrook home invasion shooting victims

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) – The victims killed in a Bolingbrook home invasion shooting on Sunday are being honored by those who knew them, and by those who didn't. People have been stopping by the scene of the crime on Lee Lane to pay their respects adding to what has become a growing memorial.

As CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reported, there are still many unanswered questions in this case, including the motive for the shooting.

Byrion Montgomery, 17, appeared in Will County Court on Tuesday morning where he pleaded not guilty to killing three people, including his girlfriend Samiya Shelton-Tillman, 17, Cartez Daniels, 40, and the youngest victim, Sanai Daniels, 9.

Police said the three, along with a 34-year-old woman, were shot inside the home on Lee Lane Sunday night.

It remains unclear what triggered the shooting. CBS 2 spoke to some of Montgomery's neighbors on Tuesday who know him and his family. They described the teen as respectful and "very pleasant."

The tragedy itself is bringing many out to the home where they are leaving flowers and prayers.

"It pains me as a father to see a child taken and children to have lost their parents," said Bob Haugh, a Bolingbrook resident. "I want to ask for healing. This is senseless and there's a young man who has just destroyed his life."

The the condition of the 34-year-old woman who was also shot remains stabilized.

The Valley View School District, where the two youngest shooting victims attended, had grief counselors on hand Tuesday for students coping with the tragedy.

Montgomery is expected to be back in court on March 30.