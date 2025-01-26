Dog beach closed in Evanston, Illinois a day after 2 ice rescues

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Concerns about melting ice prompted the Evanston to close its dog beach Sunday.

The Evanston Parks and Recreation Department announced Sunday that it had to close the dog beach after warmer temperatures Sunday caused ice to melt, become unstable, and create gaps.

Such a situation is dangerous for dogs and their owners, the department said.

On Saturday, the Evanston Fire Department rescued two dogs from the ice shelf at the dog beach.

If a dog ventures onto an ice shelf during the winter, the animal's owner should not go out for a rescue — as the owner could also be at risk. A 911 call is the right way to go in such a situation, the department said.

The Evanston Dog Beach and Pooch Park is located at 1631 Sheridan Rd. near Church Street, just east of downtown Evanston and south of the Northwestern University campus.

The dog beach will reopen once it is safe, the department said.