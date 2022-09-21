Illinois MegaMillions winner comes forward, two people will split $1.3 billion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Mega Millions winner has come forward, almost eight weeks after the historic drawing.

Illinois Lottery officials confirmed the $1.3 billion will be split between two people who agreed to share the prize if won.

"The winners wish to remain anonymous, and the Illinois Lottery is unable to share any information about the winners except to say that they must be absolutely "over the moon" with their Mega Millions win," Illinois Lottery officials said.

As CBS 2 reported, someone bought a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.3 billion at a Des Plaines gas station. The ticket remained unclaimed until Wednesday.

The prize is the third largest lottery win in U.S. history.