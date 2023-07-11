Watch CBS News
McHenry first responders kept busy with building fire, water rescue off McHenry Dam

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's still not clear what caused a big house fire in McHenry County.

The fire ripped through this apartment building overnight, leading to a partial roof collapse.

At one point, firefighters had to call for backup from nearby fire departments.

One person was taken to the hospital in good condition and a firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The American Red Cross also showed up to help displaced residents.

Just a few hours earlier and a few miles away, first responders had to rescue four people after the boat they were in went over the McHenry Dam.

It happened around 9:30 Monday night. The victims, whose ages range from 24 to 47, were all taken to the hospital. So far, there's no word on their conditions. 

First published on July 11, 2023 / 5:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

