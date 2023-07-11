McHenry first responders kept busy with building fire, water rescue off McHenry Dam

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's still not clear what caused a big house fire in McHenry County.

The fire ripped through this apartment building overnight, leading to a partial roof collapse.

At one point, firefighters had to call for backup from nearby fire departments.

One person was taken to the hospital in good condition and a firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The American Red Cross also showed up to help displaced residents.

Just a few hours earlier and a few miles away, first responders had to rescue four people after the boat they were in went over the McHenry Dam.

It happened around 9:30 Monday night. The victims, whose ages range from 24 to 47, were all taken to the hospital. So far, there's no word on their conditions.

A firefighter and two residents were injured during an extra-alarm fire that extensively damaged an apartment building and displaced residents in McHenry Tuesday morning. https://t.co/uGpkzSLEqb — Lake & McHenry County Scanner (@LMCScanner) July 11, 2023