No Christmas tree yet? McHenry farm has a few ideas

No Christmas tree yet? McHenry farm has a few ideas

No Christmas tree yet? McHenry farm has a few ideas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You've only got 13 days until Christmas, so if you don't have your tree yet, you might get a move on.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman paid a visit to Richardson Farm in Spring Grove for tips on keeping a real tree healthy for the holidays.