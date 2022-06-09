Watch CBS News
McDonald's management meeting with city officials on safety measures after mass shooting

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  The management of the McDonald's on State and Chicago is meeting with Chicago's Department of Business and Consumer affairs after a mass shooting outside the restaurant last month.

Two people were killed and seven injured.

A City Hall spokesperson said meetings like the one Thursday address any nuisance issues involving business licensees.

An attorney from the buildings department will discuss reasonable next steps which can include reduced hours, required security staff or the addition of security cameras.

