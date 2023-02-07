Watch CBS News
Seven mayoral candidates take part in forum at Chicago History Museum

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Voters got another chance Monday night to hear from candidates for Chicago mayor.

Seven of the nine hopefuls for the top job took part in the PAVE (Pan-Asian Voter Empowerment) forum at the Chicago History Museum – hosted by several local Asian American groups.

Kam Buckner, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Ja'Mal Green, Brandon Johnson, Roderick Sawyer, Paul Vallas, and Willie Wilson took part in the forum. Mayor Lori Lightfoot was not present, but sent a representative to read a statement on her behalf, and Sophia King reported being under the weather and also did not participate.

The candidates took turns answering questions on topics including affordable housing and plans to curb crime.

The mayoral election is coming up Tuesday, Feb. 28. 

February 6, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

