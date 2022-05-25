Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson hosting $200,000 grocery giveaway Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting a $200,000 grocery giveaway Wednesday morning.
Wilson will provide $25 coupons per person for groceries at participating Cermak Fresh Market and Pete's Market locations.
The Cermak Fresh Market locations include:
The Pete's Market locations include:
The mayoral candidate has now hosted three gas giveaways.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.