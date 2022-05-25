Watch CBS News
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson hosting $200,000 grocery giveaway Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting a $200,000 grocery giveaway Wednesday morning. 

Wilson will provide $25 coupons per person for groceries at participating Cermak Fresh Market and Pete's Market locations. 

The Cermak Fresh Market  locations include: 

The Pete's Market locations include: 

The mayoral candidate has now hosted three gas giveaways.

