Mayor Lightfoot addresses newest class of Chicago Police officers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke to the newest members of the Chicago Police Department during their graduation ceremony Tuesday.

The ceremony happened Tuesday morning in the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier.

"Not everyone has the courage to run into danger for the sake of our city," Mayor Lightfoot told the class. "But you can, and you will."

More than a third of the grduate3s in the newest recruit classes are women, and more than 80 percent are people of color.