Mayor Johnson: City is "moving quickly" to vaccinate CPS students against measles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four of the seven measles patients in the Pilsen migrant shelter have been children, and one of those four children is a student in the Chicago Public Schools – attending Philip D. Armour Elementary in Bridgeport.

City officials would not say which grade the student was in at the school, and did not respond to CBS 2's request for comment.

But while officials said about 900 measles vaccinations have been given at the Pilsen migrant shelter since this past weekend – amounting to everyone eligible for the vaccine – CBS 2 asked Mayor Johnson on Wednesday about the efforts to vaccinate inside Chicago Public Schools.

Specifically at Armour Elementary, data showed as of the start of the school year, the vaccination protection level at the school was 89 percent – with 239 out of 239 students vaccinated. This is technically beneath the 95% vaccination set by the CDC to achieve herd immunity.

The lowest measles vaccination rate at Armour is in the pre-kindergarten class, where only 50 percent of the children – or 12 out of 24 – have been vaccinated. A total of 23% are unvaccinated in kindergarten, 13% in first grade, and single-digit percentages in every grade above that – with the highest unvaccinated fraction of students at 7% in eighth grade.

"We're moving quickly," Mayor Johnson said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said Wednesday that there are efforts happening now to get vaccination rates up across CPS - with a focus on new arrivals.

"We are working with the Chicago Department of Public Health, Chicago Public Schools, as well as the Chicago Teachers Union in identifying those students - and then setting up appointments so that we can get them vaccinated," Mayor Johnson said.

Meanwhile, with vaccination mandatory to end school, why weren't new arrivals coming into CPS being vaccinated until now? CDPH officials explained in a virtual news conference.

"With regards to new arrivals, they are considered to be, in the circumstance unstably housed - and as a result, they are allowed to have an exemption," said Dr. Michelle Funk, medical director for community congregate settings and disease control bureau at the Chicago Department of Public Health. "The goal here is to balance the needs for students to have the community and mental health education support, while in process of getting connected to a health care provider, and get those vaccines."

When asked for further comment Wednesday, the Chicago Department of Public Health referred CBS 2 to a news release on measles cases issued the day before.

Northwestern Medicine issued a statement about its role in helping with the measles outbreak: "We are actively monitoring this situation and partnering with city and state health officials to identify ways to limit exposure and provide care as appropriate. "

CPS did not respond to any requests for comment on Wednesday. However, this email went out to parents Wednesday afternoon:

Dear CPS Staff and Families,

As we have been communicating for the past few days, the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) has confirmed a handful of measles cases in the City of Chicago. I know that news like this can be unsettling, but I want to assure our CPS community that our schools are safe. This situation is NOT like what we experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since COVID was a novel, or "new" virus, no one had immunity. By contrast, the vast majority of Chicago residents—more than 90 percent—are protected from measles by the Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) vaccine. This is one of the highest vaccination rates in the country. The MMR vaccine is a safe, highly-effective vaccine that is given in childhood and is a requirement for students enrolled in CPS schools.

Simply put, those who received their doctor-recommended vaccines, including the MMR vaccine, as infants and young children are at extremely low risk for contracting measles, even if they were exposed. Vaccinated students and staff can feel confident attending school and work as normal. Any CPS students who are not up-to-date on their MMR vaccines according to our records are being contacted directly regarding what protocols need to be followed to prevent the spread of measles. Options for Measles Vaccination If you are unsure about your vaccination status or that of your children, we recommend reaching out to your healthcare provider. If you or your children have been vaccinated in the state of Illinois, your vaccination status can also be checked by using the Illinois Department of Public Health Vax Verify tool. For those who need it, the MMR vaccine is available at most doctor's offices and pharmacies. Under Illinois law, children as young as 10 can receive immunizations at a pharmacy. In addition, CDPH Immunization clinics around Chicago provide MMR vaccinations free of charge to all children ages 0–18 and uninsured adults ages 19 and older. In addition, the MMR vaccine is part of the standard offerings at all 32 CPS school-based health clinics, and through our elementary and high school and charter mobile clinics. Information on all vaccine opportunities available through CPS can be found at cps.edu/vaccination. For more information on measles, please visit the CDPH's Frequently Asked Questions About Measles and the CDC's Information Parents Need to Know About Measles. We will continue to provide updates as this health situation unfolds. I thank you for your partnership and assure you that the health and safety of everyone in our CPS family remains my absolute top priority. Sincerely, Pedro Martinez Chief Executive Officer Chicago Public Schools