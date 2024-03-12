3 more measles cases at Chicago migrant shelter as CDC arrives

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three more measles cases were reported at a migrant shelter in Pilsen – bringing the total at the facility to seven.

All but one of the eight recent measles cases in Chicago have originated at the shelter, which is the cit'ys largest. Some asylum seekers were inside under quarantine Tuesday, as many migrants face evictions from shelters in just a few days.

"While we're seeing new cases every day, this is not like the COVID-19 outbreak. The vast majority of Chicagoans are vaccinated against measles and therefore not at high risk," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Olusimbo 'Simbo' Ige said in a news release. "But those who are unvaccinated need to take precautions and if they're exposed, quarantine immediately and connect with your healthcare provider. Above all else, get vaccinated so you, too, can be protected from this virus."

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was dispatched to the shelter at 2241 S. Halsted St. at the request of the Illinois state and Chicago local governments to check in and see what technical support they need just to get through and contain the outbreak.

CBS 2 late Tuesday was still waiting to hear back from the State of Illinois and the Chicago Department of Public Health on their requests to the CDC and the next steps to combat the outbreak.

Previously, Mayor Brandon Johnson has said there would be a 20-day quarantine process for those affected – in conjunction with outreach and increased vaccination opportunities for asylum seekers who are unvaccinated.

Health officials have told CBS 2 that nearly 900 migrants at the Pilsen shelter who did not have evidence for immunity have been vaccinated, while 700 were found already to be immune.

According to the latest data available to analyze from the city – which was released Friday – 1,896 people are staying at the Halsted Street shelter. This leaves around 300 people unvaccinated, and not immune to an extremely contagious illness.

CBS 2 spoke with the CDC on Tuesday ahead of their visit to the shelter – asking what they would provide once they arrived.

"What that city and state have asked us to do is provide technical assistance - making sure that if they have questions about who should be vaccinated, who should be quarantined, who should be isolated, they have people on the ground providing that," said Manisha Patel, chief medical officer for national immunizations and respiratory diseases for the CDC, "making sure they have an adequate supply; making sure that if there's laboratory testing that's needed, that that gets shipped to the right facilities to be able to turn around those tests really quickly."

Again, there was no word late Tuesday from the Chicago Department of Public Health on what comes next.

This all happened as the city's first shelter stay deadline approaches. On Saturday, many people living at the Halsted Street shelter could be forced to find another place to live.

The Mayor's office said they will have an update this week.