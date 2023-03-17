Watch CBS News
University students will learn place of residency during Match Day

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's Match Day!

Medical students will find out where they'll have the first jobs of their careers Friday morning.

Students will get to rip open the envelop and find out where they'll train as residents.

Local universities like Rush, UIC, and Northwestern are all holding special ceremonies.

The new round of doctors is even more critical now as experts predict we could see a shortage of physicians by the year 2030.

