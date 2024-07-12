5 people injured in mass shooting on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were injured in a mass shooting in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

Just after midnight, police said a group of people were gathered on the street and sidewalk, in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue, when a silver sedan approached and shots were fired.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 22-year-old was shot in the back of the head and was taken to the same hospital in good condition. Two men, 26 and 62 years old, were both shot in their left thigh and were listed in good condition.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the thigh and refused medical attention.

Police are searching for the shooter. No arrests have been made.