Watch CBS News
Local News

Marni Yang back in court to appeal murder conviction

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Marni Yang back in court to appeal murder conviction
Marni Yang back in court to appeal murder conviction 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The woman convicted of murdering a former Bears player's pregnant girlfriend was back in court today fighting to prove her innocence.

Marni Yang is now more than 10 years into a double life sentence in the shooting death of Rhoni Reuter, the pregnant girlfriend of former Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle.

Yang's attorneys claim a confession to a friend was her way of protecting others and they say the state has ignored new evidence proving she was not the killer.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 6:23 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.