Marni Yang back in court to appeal murder conviction

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The woman convicted of murdering a former Bears player's pregnant girlfriend was back in court today fighting to prove her innocence.

Marni Yang is now more than 10 years into a double life sentence in the shooting death of Rhoni Reuter, the pregnant girlfriend of former Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle.

Yang's attorneys claim a confession to a friend was her way of protecting others and they say the state has ignored new evidence proving she was not the killer.