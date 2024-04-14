Man shot and killed in Chicago's south suburbs; police questioning 4 people

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in south suburban Markham were questioning four people on Sunday in connection to a fatal shooting on Friday.

Markham Police Chief Jack Genius said 43-year-old Walter Hicks was shot and killed Friday night in the 16500 block of South Wood Street.

On Sunday, police began searching a house near 165th and Wood for evidence and information related to the shooting.

Four people were taken in for questioning, but no charges had been filed as of Sunday afternoon.

Genius said the shooting was an isolated incident, and there was no threat to the public.