3-year-old accidentally shooting 2 people in Indiana leads to arrest in Markham murder

MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) – An unsolved murder in the south suburbs may be closed thanks in part to a 3-year-old boy. It was a near tragedy that police said led them to their murder suspect.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry had the story.

Detectives in Markham were working on the unsolved murder case for 10 months, but their big break came when a 3-year-old mistakenly got his hands on a gun in Indiana.

In July 2022, one block in Markham quickly filled with emergency crews after someone shot Kenneth Head outside of his home. Markham police said those shots were fired by Trayshaun Smith, who quickly left Illinois.

"We knew he was out there," said Markham Police Chief Jack Genius. "We knew he had a weapon and we don't want him to have any other interaction with people."

Markham police got enough evidence to secure an arrest warrant for murder. Jeff York is the lead detective on the case.

"We knew his exact location," York said.

Terry: "But you couldn't just go pick him up? Or what?"

York: "Correct. I couldn't just cross state lines."

Markham police said they knew Smith had left Markham and relocated 111 miles away down Interstate 65 to Lafayette, Indiana.

Last week, Smith, 23, crossed paths with Lafayette police when the 3-year-old accidentally got his hands on a gun at an apartment complex. Indiana police said the boy shot his mother and Smith in the foot. When Smith went to the hospital, police saw the warrant from Markham.

Terry: "To have a 3-year-old get his hands on a weapon to then lead you to your murder suspect, it seems far-fetched."

York: "It is far-fetched. You only see this type of thing in movies, but I'm very thankful for that 3-year-old because, without him, we might have been waiting a lot longer for Trayshaun to be placed into custody."

The murder Smith is accused of was the only unsolved one in Markham in 2022. Chief Genius said holding their suspect accountable is essential.

"It's unfortunate that this child had to be involved with this too," Genius said. "What kind of people keep a gun around where a 3-year-old child, a toddler, can get it?"

It's not clear yet if the gun the child shot his mother and Smith with is the same weapon used in the Markham murder, but York was pleased to call the victim's family and tell them about the 3-year-old.

"In some way, he is my hero because I can bring a closure and end to this case," he said.

CBS 2 was told Smith is not fighting extradition and should be back in Markham to answer to the murder charge as soon as Wednesday.