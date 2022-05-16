Marion Richardson, suspect in Millennium Park shooting death of Seandell Holliday, in court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 17-year-old charged with killing a teen feet away from "The Bean" is due in court on Monday.

CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports from the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with new details. Instead of being heard at Juvenile Court, 17-year-old Marion Richardson will appear in adult court, due to the seriousness of the crime, a second-degree murder charge

Richardson is one of at least two people who were taken into custody for questioning Saturday night in the killing of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday in Millennium Park.

Video has circulated online appearing to show a scuffle moments before Holliday was shot in the chest just steps away from the popular tourist attraction known as "The Bean" in Millennium Park that night as the number of teens were in the hundreds.

Police said 17-year-old Richardson, who they believe was involved in the shooting, was found a block away on Michigan Avenue.

He's now charged with not only second degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, as well as aggravated battery.

Over in Roseland, just one day after the shooting and chaos, family members held a vigil for 16-year-old Holliday. CBS 2 spoke to a man who knew Seandell. He was a mentor he was his mentor through "CHAMPS Male Mentoring."

He once had Seandell write down a list of goals and one was to live to the age of 21.

"We had a conversation in class about why he put that. He said there's so many things that happen in Chicago that you can die at any point at any day," said Vondale Singleton, CHAMPS Male Mentoring program.