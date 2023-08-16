Man wounded in Washington Park mass shooting says he was struck while riding bike

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of the victims of a mass shooting that erupted in Washington Park this weekend spoke out from his hospital bed about the ordeal Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of South Payne Drive – toward the east end of the park just west of Cottage Grove Avenue and the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Aaron Rogers was riding his bike through the park when he said he heard a fight break out between two women. Moments later, someone opened fire – and Rogers was shot in the neck and abdomen.

Rogers said he did not realize right away that he had been shot, but he knew he was hurt – and he biked himself to the nearby UChicago Medical Center, where he was still recovering Tuesday night.

"I heard what I thought to be firecrackers, and immediately I saw blood spatter on the right rim of my glasses - and then it was on my cheek. I felt like I had a gut punch to my midsection," Rogers said. "I looked down. It looked like a cigar burn to my bike jersey. That's when I noticed it was a hole."

Two other people were injured in the shooting, and 18-year-old Tyshon Johnson died.

Police late Tuesday were still investigating the shooting. No one was in custody.