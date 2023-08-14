Washington Park Mass Shooting: 18-year-old dead, 3 people injured
CHICAGO (CBS)--An 18-year-old was killed in a mass shooting in Washington Park Sunday night.
Police said someone shot four people during an argument in the 5700 block of South Payne Drive just before 8:20 p.m.
Another 18-year-old man was shot and remains in fair condition along with a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the leg.
A 53-year-old man is in critical condition.
Police said the shooter got away.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.