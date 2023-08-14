Washington Park Mass Shooting: 18-year-old dead, 3 people injured

CHICAGO (CBS)--An 18-year-old was killed in a mass shooting in Washington Park Sunday night.

Police said someone shot four people during an argument in the 5700 block of South Payne Drive just before 8:20 p.m.

Another 18-year-old man was shot and remains in fair condition along with a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the leg.

A 53-year-old man is in critical condition.

Police said the shooter got away.