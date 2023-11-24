Man, woman robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were robbed at gunpoint on busy Irving Park Road in Portage Park Friday evening.

At 6:07 p.m., the man and woman, both 22, were in the 4600 block of West Irving Park Road when four people demanded their money at gunpoint, police said.

The victims complied, and the suspects fled in a black vehicle, police said.

No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area Five detectives were investigating.