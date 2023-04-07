Watch CBS News
Man wanted for aggravated battery inside elevator near CTA Red Line station

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for assaulting a rider after leaving a CTA Red Line Station last month.

Authorities say the suspect followed the victim from the station, in the 300 block of West 18th Street, onto an elevator where he punched the victim in the face.

The victim was knocked to the ground before the suspect fled the area, police said.

He is described as a Black man between 18 and 25 years old wearing a hooded blue jacket with gray and tan jogging pants and black and white shoes.

cta-punching-suspect.png
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit section at 312-745-4706. 

First published on April 7, 2023 / 11:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

