Man charged with throwing dog off CTA train platform in Lake View

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged after throwing a dog from a CTA train platform in the Lake View neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Chicago police arrested Demetrice Spencer, 43, in the 2800 block of North Ashland Avenue around 1:45 a.m.

He was identified as the person who threw the dog from the platform, in the 3400 block of North Paulina Street, onto a concrete alley – causing the dog's death.

Spencer was placed into custody and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available.