Watch CBS News
Local News

Man struck in head, back by gunfire in West Englewood

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is hospitalized following a shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 5700 block of South Bishop Street around 10:28 p.m.

Police say the victim, 26, was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle when he heard multiple shots and felt pain.

He was struck in the head and back and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital by the driver of the vehicle and is listed in serious condition. The victim will later be transported to Stroger Hospital, according to police. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on January 5, 2023 / 8:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.