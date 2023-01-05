Man struck in head, back by gunfire in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is hospitalized following a shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 5700 block of South Bishop Street around 10:28 p.m.

Police say the victim, 26, was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle when he heard multiple shots and felt pain.

He was struck in the head and back and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital by the driver of the vehicle and is listed in serious condition. The victim will later be transported to Stroger Hospital, according to police.

No arrests have been made.