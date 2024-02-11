Man steals items from South Loop Chicago store, implies he has gun

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man stole items from a South Loop store Sunday evening, and implied he had a gun when an employee attempted to detain him.

Around 5 p.m., the man walked into an unspecified store in the 1100 block of South Clark Street and took items, police said. There is a Target store at 1154 S. Clark St., which is the only building on that short block.

An employee approached in order detain the thief, but the thief implied he had a gun, police said.

The thief ran off, and was last seen going east toward the Roosevelt 'L' station, police said.

No one was injured, and no one was in custody Sunday night.

Belmont Area detectives are investigating.

Stores were also held up by a man implying he had a weapon in the 7800 block of South Ashland Avenue in Auburn Gresham at 4:57 p.m., and in the 2400 block of West 47th Street in Brighton Park at 6 p.m. Police have not specified if any or all of these incident were related.