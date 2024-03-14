Watch CBS News
Chicago police search for man who stole headphones from CTA Red Line rider

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a man who grabbed headphones from a rider on a CTA Red Line train.

It happened Sunday around 6:15 p.m. near the Jackson stop.

Detectives say he came up to the victim, snatched the headphones from her head, and ran off the train.

It's the latest in a string of incidents happening in less than two weeks.

A group of teens stole headphones from CTA passengers at least eight times between March 2 and 9.

Victims told police that teens as young as 13 approached them from behind, snatched their headphones, and ran off.

It's happening on CTA platforms, trains, and buses.

Police are warning riders to be aware of their surroundings.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 7:59 AM CDT

