Robbers sought for stealing headphones from CTA riders, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were warning CTA riders of a group of teens stealing headphones from passengers who are listening to music and videos.

Chicago police said the group struck at least eight times on CTA buses, trains, and platforms between March 2 and March 9:

On the evening of March 2 in the 100 block of North State Street,

On the afternoon of March 5 in the 1500 block of North Halsted Street,

On the afternoon of March 5 in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue,

On the morning of March 6 in the 200 block of North State Street,

On the afternoon of March 6 in the 1700 block of West Polk Street,

On the afternoon of March 6 in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue,

On the afternoon of March 6 in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue,

On the afternoon of March 9 in the 200 block of North State Street.

Victims told police a group of two to five teens as young as 13 approached them from behind, and snatched their headphones, then ran off.

Police urged people to be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information on the robberies is urged to call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.