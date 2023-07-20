Watch CBS News
Man stabbed in wrist at or near Walgreens in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was stabbed in the wrist early Wednesday evening at or near a Walgreens in Streeterville.

At 5:38 p.m., a 29-year-old man was in the 300 block of East Illinois Street when he was approached by someone with a sharp object who stabbed him in the wrist, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the incident happened inside the Walgreens at 342 E. Illinois St. or outside it. Citizen app video showed police and paramedics outside the drugstore.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody late Tuesday. Detectives are investigating.

July 19, 2023

