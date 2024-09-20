Man stabbed on Orange Line train near downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was seriously injured in a stabbing on a CTA train early Friday morning in The Loop.

Around 4:30 a.m., police said the 32-year-old man was on an Orange Line train in the 200 block of West Madison Street when two men pulled out a cutting instrument and stabbed the victim in the left side.

The victim got off the train at the Washington/Wells stop and he was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

Police are searching for the suspects.

No arrests have been made.

According to the CTA, Loop-bound Orange Line trains are stopped downtown. Orange Line and Purple Line Express trains will be rerouted to the outer Loop. Pink Line service has been temporarily suspended between Polk and The Loop due to the investigation.

CTA recommends commuters utilize bus routes near The Loop.