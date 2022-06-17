Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed on CTA Red Line train in Englewood

By Marissa Parra

/ CBS Chicago

Man stabbed on CTA Red Line train in Englewood
Man stabbed on CTA Red Line train in Englewood 01:41

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train in Englewood overnight. 

Police said the stabbing took place on a train near 63rd Street around 11 p.m. Police said a 21-year-old man was riding the train when someone approached with a knife and stabbed him in the left arm. 

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. 

Earlier in the day, CBS 2 reported  a man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at the entrance a Red Line station in Chatham

These incidents are part of a violent trend. 

CBS 2 has been tracking violence on the CTA since 2015 through June 8 of this year. Numbers for 2022 incidents are already approaching 400.

Marissa Parra
marissaparra-new.jpg

Marissa Parra is a general assignment reporter for CBS2 Chicago. While her specialties include shedding light on injustice, she has a soft spot for stories that remind us of the good in humanity.

First published on June 17, 2022 / 5:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.