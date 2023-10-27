Watch CBS News
Local News

Argument leads to man stabbed near Chicago police station

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Stabbing near Lake View police station
Stabbing near Lake View police station 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is recovering after being stabbed near a police station in the Lake View neighborhood Thursday night.  

Chicago police said just before midnight, a 32-year-old man was arguing with another unidentified male, in the 800 block of West Addison Street.

The offender pulled out a sharp object, swung it at the victim, and stabbed him in the arm before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic in good condition.

There is no one in custody.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

First published on October 27, 2023 / 6:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.