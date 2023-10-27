Argument leads to man stabbed near Chicago police station

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is recovering after being stabbed near a police station in the Lake View neighborhood Thursday night.

Chicago police said just before midnight, a 32-year-old man was arguing with another unidentified male, in the 800 block of West Addison Street.

The offender pulled out a sharp object, swung it at the victim, and stabbed him in the arm before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic in good condition.

There is no one in custody.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.