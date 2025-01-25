Watch CBS News
Man seriously hurt after being stabbed in head during fight on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed during a fight overnight on the city's West Side.

Chicago police said the victim, a 29-year-old man, was outside when he got into a fight with an unknown man and woman.

The victim told officers that the woman pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him in the head before leaving the scene.

He was taken to Loretto Hospital in serious condition.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives are investigating. 

