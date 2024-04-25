Chicago police seek to identify man in alleged armed robbery on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mass Transit detectives are looking to identify a man who allegedly robbed a passenger on a CTA Red Line train last week.

Police say just before noon on April 16, the victim was approached while on the train at the Garfield Stop at 220 West Garfield Boulevard. The alleged robber displayed a handgun and took their property by force.

The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 18 and 20. Surveillance photos showed him wearing a black jacket with reddish pants and white and black shoes.

Chicago Police Department/ Mass Transit

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Mass Transit Section at 312-745-4706.