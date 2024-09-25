Man sought in bank robbery in northwest Chicago suburb

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) — The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon in northwest suburban Barrington.

Around 1 p.m. authorities responded to the Chase Bank in the 100 block of West Northwest Highway for a report of a robbery.

The suspect walked in and demanded money. A weapon was not shown or implied, authorities said.

He is described as a Black man in his 20s, standing between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 8, with a thin build.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt or jacket, black baggy sweatpants or jeans, blue gym shoes with white shoelaces and soles, a baseball cap, sunglasses, and a dark facial covering—possibly gaiter-style.

No injuries were reported. The suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information can report tips, even anonymously, at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.