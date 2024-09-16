Watch CBS News
Search on for man who snatched necklace from woman on CTA Pink Line

By Adam Harrington, Chrissy Amaya

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Monday were looking for information about a man who stole a necklace from a woman on the CTA Pink Line last month.

Police said around 5:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, the man snatched the necklace from the woman while she dozed off on a Chicago Transit Authority train.

The train had just pulled into a station at the time, police said. Police did not specify which station.

The Pink Line runs from the Loop and West Loop through the Illinois Medical District area, Pilsen, Lawndale/Little Village, and west suburban Cicero before terminating at the Cicero-Berwyn line at 54th Avenue and Cermak Road.

The suspect was described as being 25 to 35 years old. Police have released a surveillance image.

