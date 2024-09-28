Search on for man who slashed parked cars' tires with machete on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police on Saturday night were trying to find the man who slashed the tires of several vehicles with a machete in the Kenwood neighborhood.

Police said the vandal was wearing a mask and all black clothing. He slashed the tires of cars parked on the street and ran off from the scene afterward.

The vandalism has happened at least three times in the last week in the 4700 block of South Ellis Avenue. One incident happened between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday, a second at 5:44 a.m. Thursday, and a third at 7:50 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wentworth Area detectives at 312-747-8384.