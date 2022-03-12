Man shot during verbal altercation in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 29-year-old man is shot during a verbal altercation early Saturday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood, according to police.

Around 12:36 p.m., the man suffered two gunshot wounds to the torso during the altercation with a female inside of a residence on the 3700 block of West Wabansia. The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.