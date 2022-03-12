Watch CBS News

Man shot during verbal altercation in Logan Square

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 29-year-old man is shot during a verbal altercation early Saturday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood, according to police.

Around 12:36 p.m., the man suffered two gunshot wounds to the torso during the altercation with a female inside of a residence on the 3700 block of West Wabansia. The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. 

Area Five detectives are investigating. 

First published on March 12, 2022 / 6:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.