Man shot during verbal altercation in Logan Square
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 29-year-old man is shot during a verbal altercation early Saturday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood, according to police.
Around 12:36 p.m., the man suffered two gunshot wounds to the torso during the altercation with a female inside of a residence on the 3700 block of West Wabansia. The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
