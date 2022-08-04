Man shot, seriously wounded in Ravenswood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously wounded following a shooting in the Ravenswood neighborhood Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of North Hamilton Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

Police said the victim was on the sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire by an unknown offender.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

Area Four detectives are investigating.