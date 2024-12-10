Man shot in Schaumburg, Illinois apartment complex

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- A man was shot Tuesday afternoon inside a large apartment complex in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

The shooting happened at 1126 E. Algonquin Rd., one of six multi-unit buildings in a complex just north of Algonquin Road and west of Meacham Road.

Schaumburg police said they were called to the building at 3:30 p.m. for a gunshot victim. Initial reports indicated the man was shot as many as three times.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital. An ambulance with a police escort was seen heading away from the scene.

Police said the preliminary information indicated that the victim and the shooter knew each other and the shooting was an isolated incident.

Meanwhile at an adjacent apartment complex about a quarter mile away, a person was seen being taken away in handcuffs and being placed into a squad car. It was not immediately certain whether this person was suspected of being the shooter.

Police said the investigation remained fluid as of early Tuesday evening, and several roadways were closed to traffic. Drivers were asked to find an alternate route around the area of Algonquin and Meacham roads.