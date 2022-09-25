Man struck in back after hearing gunshots outside residence in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot while inside a residence in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning.
The shooting happened around 7:27 a.m. in the 4400 block of West West End Avenue.
Police said a 33-year-old man was inside the residence when he heard shots from outside and was struck in his back.
He was transported to Stroger Hospital in an unknown condition.
No one is in custody
Area Four detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.