Man struck in back after hearing gunshots outside residence in West Garfield Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot while inside a residence in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 7:27 a.m. in the 4400 block of West West End Avenue.

Police said a 33-year-old man was inside the residence when he heard shots from outside and was struck in his back.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in an unknown condition.

No one is in custody

Area Four detectives are investigating.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 9:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

