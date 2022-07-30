Man shot on sidewalk in Park Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and critically wounded Friday evening in the Park Manor neighborhood.

At 6:15 p.m., the 59-year-old victim was on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of South Indiana Avenue when someone in a car took out a gun and shot him, police said.

The victim was shot in the lower back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.