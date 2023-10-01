Man shot near youth football game at Chicago park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A youth football game was cut short after a man got shot at a Chicago park Saturday afternoon.

Police say the 29-year-old victim was in Mandrake Park on the South Side around 1:30 when two armed men approached and started shooting, sending the victim to the hospital with gunshot wounds in his leg and hip.

The shooters both got away.

This all took place as a youth league football game was going on nearby at the park.