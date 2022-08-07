Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot, killed while outside in East Garfield Park

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead following a shooting in the Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning just after midnight.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of West Wilcox around 12:22 a.m.

Police said the victim, 43, was standing on the sidewalk when an unknown male fired shots. 

The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

First published on August 7, 2022 / 6:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.