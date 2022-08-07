Man shot, killed while outside in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead following a shooting in the Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning just after midnight.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of West Wilcox around 12:22 a.m.

Police said the victim, 43, was standing on the sidewalk when an unknown male fired shots.

The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.