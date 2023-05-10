Police investigating after man shot, killed inside Cicero motel

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death inside a motel room in Cicero last weekend.

The shooting happened Sunday just before midnight at the Cindy Lyn Motel, located at 5029 W. Ogden Ave.

Initial reports say two people were involved in a fight inside one of the rooms when the victim, identified as 35-year-old Jose A. Perez of Elmhurst, was shot and killed.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.