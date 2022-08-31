Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot to death at gas station in West Pullman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after a shooting at a gas station in the West Pullman neighborhood Wednesday morning. 

Police said around 9:19 a.m., a 25-year-old man was at a gas station in the 11600 block of South Michigan, when two offenders approached and fired shots.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The offenders fled in a silver sedan, police said. 

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating. 


First published on August 31, 2022 / 10:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.