Man shot to death at gas station in West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after a shooting at a gas station in the West Pullman neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police said around 9:19 a.m., a 25-year-old man was at a gas station in the 11600 block of South Michigan, when two offenders approached and fired shots.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The offenders fled in a silver sedan, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.



