77-year-old man shot, killed inside Fox Lake home; suspect in custody

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A suspect is in custody after a 77-year-old man was shot and killed inside Fox Lake home Monday night.

Fox Lake Police responded to a residence in the first block of Mineola Road for a report of shots fired.

Officers found the resident with gunshot wounds. The man was dead upon arrival.

Police said the 9-1-1 caller told police that a man and woman entered a minivan and fled from the scene, immediately following the shooting, police said.

According to police, preliminary the investigation shows the victim invited a woman over to his home. While she was at his residence, a man entered and shot the victim. The woman and the man then fled in the minivan, police said.

Police said a minivan was spotted during an "unrelated call" in the 300 block of Lunar Drive. about six miles away.

"Round Lake Police Officers were familiar with the man who normally drives the minivan and knew he lived at a residence in the 300 block of Lunar Drive. Round lake Police Officers established a perimeter around his residence," Police said.

The suspect was arrested after exiting the residence and surrendering to police.

Police said the homicide remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force and Fox Lake Police.