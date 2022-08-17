Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed while inside vehicle in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is shot to death while inside a vehicle in Brighton Park Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road around 2:21 a.m.

Police said the man, 57, was struck in the body multiple times by gunfire.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.  

First published on August 17, 2022 / 7:01 AM

