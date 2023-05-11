Woodlawn shooting: Man killed after being shot in neck inside residence

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Woodlawn Thursday morning.

Police say around 7:33 a.m., a 40-year-old man was shot in the neck while inside a residence, in the 6100 block of South Champlain Avenue.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Area detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No arrests were made.

No further information was immediately available.