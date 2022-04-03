Watch CBS News

Man shot in leg while driving on Dan Ryan Expressway

/ CBS Chicago

Man shot in leg while driving on Dan Ryan Expressway 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway left one man hospitalized Saturday night. 

According to Illinois State Police, aroudn 5:30 p.m. a 31-year-old man was shot on Interstate 94 northbound enar 71st Street. 

The man was struck in the leg and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  

Parts of the road were shut down for hours, but around 9:45 p.m. police reopened the northbound lanes near 71st. 

CBS 2 crews spotted a car at a nearby gas station with bullet holes in the driver's side door later.

First published on April 3, 2022 / 1:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.