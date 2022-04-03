Man shot in leg while driving on Dan Ryan Expressway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway left one man hospitalized Saturday night.
According to Illinois State Police, aroudn 5:30 p.m. a 31-year-old man was shot on Interstate 94 northbound enar 71st Street.
The man was struck in the leg and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Parts of the road were shut down for hours, but around 9:45 p.m. police reopened the northbound lanes near 71st.
CBS 2 crews spotted a car at a nearby gas station with bullet holes in the driver's side door later.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.